Children of the Republic of Texas Bosque River Chapter meets

Submitted to the Empire-Tribune

The Bosque River Chapter of Children of the Republic of Texas met in Glen Rose on Jan. 29. The meeting was conducted by Vice President Lily Stover.

A program about David Crockett was presented by Carolyn Cotton, direct descendant of David and Elizabeth Crockett. Cotton arrived attired in a dress of a pioneer woman from the early 1830s. She recounted many stories of David Crockett’s early life, particularly about him running away from home at age 12 after only three days of schooling. He stayed away for three years before returning.

Following her presentation, the group went to Acton Cemetery to visit the smallest state park in Texas, the grave of Elizabeth Crockett, David Crockett’s second wife.

The state of Texas placed a lovely statue representing Elizabeth on the site in 1911. Several other Crockett family members are buried nearby.