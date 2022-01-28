Tarleton receives $1.5M for Texas workers displaced by COVID-19

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has been awarded an additional $1,500,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to assist students returning to school to continue their education or to complete their degree.

The Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program stems from $175 million given the coordinating board from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund, which originally was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

Grant money will be available through Sept. 30, 2022, for those who qualify, to cover tuition and fees. Average awards will range from $500 to $2,500 per semester.

Students who qualify for a reskilling grant can pursue the completion of an undergraduate or graduate degree in a variety of programs that translate to occupations in the region.

“Our students know they are part of the Tarleton family, with faculty and staff ready to help them succeed,” said university President James Hurley. “This grant will enable us to enhance student marketability and strengthen Texas residents displaced by the pandemic.”

Qualifying students must acknowledge that COVID-19 has impacted them, be Texas residents eligible for in-state tuition, not have been enrolled in college for the previous full semester or previous six months, and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be eligible for federal Title IV assistance.

Students who wish to be considered for the grant to complete their bachelor’s degree can learn more at https://tarletonstate.us/reskill. Students seeking to complete a graduate degree can learn more at https://www.tarleton.edu/graduate/reskilling-grant.html.