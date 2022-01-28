Stephenville student's painting selected for national juried exhibition

Empire-Tribune Staff

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — The seventh annual National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition of artwork will take place virtually at the National Art Education Association website, www.arteducators.org, from Jan. 18 to April 29.

The exhibition showcases the work of talented student artists who are members of NAEA’s NAHS/NJAHS programs.

Among this year's exhibitors is Stephenville High School senior Ashlye Garcia.

Garcia's painting, "A World of Roses," is among the record-breaking total of 1,665 submissions, 199 works representing 103 schools from 29 states and three countries outside the U.S. presented in the Virtual Exhibition, according to a news release.

"I used a photo of myself bathing in milk and added the roses while painting," reads a description provided by Garcia for the exhibit. "The inspiration for it was unrequited love, which was something I was dealing with at the time of painting. I see art as a good outlet for emotions when you don't know how to express them."

Garcia's work was sponsored by Liz Stearnes, an art teacher for Stephenville ISD.

Submissions were juried digitally by representatives from six member schools of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD) — Burren College of Art, College for Creative Studies, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art and Design, and Parsons School of Design.

Juror selections were guided by scoring in five categories: Visual Communication, Execution, Formal Elements, Originality, and Artist Statement.

The National Art Honor Society (NAHS) is designed specifically for high school students in grades 9-12. In 1978, NAEA began the National Art Honor Society program to inspire and recognize students who have shown an outstanding ability and interest in art. The NAHS strives to aid members in attaining the highest standards in art scholarship, character, and service, and to bring art education to the attention of the school and community.

The National Junior Art Honor Society (NJAHS) is designed specifically for middle school and junior high school students (grades 6-9). In 1989, NAEA began the National Junior Art Honor Society program to inspire and recognize students who have shown an outstanding ability and interest in art and to generate interest in art programs at the secondary level and beyond. Students inducted to the NJAHS are nominated for the NAHS when appropriate.