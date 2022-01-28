Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Tarleton free tax prep adds date

Free income tax preparation will be available Saturday, Jan. 29 and Feb. 19, at Tarleton State University’s Stephenville campus.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including e-filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in College of Business Building 212.

For more information, contact Dan Puhl, Accounting Instructor and Program Coordinator at Tarleton’s outreach campus at McLennan Community College, 254-299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.

Tarleton hosting Brass, Woodwind & Percussion Day

Tarleton is hosting its Brass, Woodwind & Percussion Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center, at the corner of North Lillian and West Vanderbilt streets.

Admission is free to all events.

Clinics, masterclasses, and performances are Session 1, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Session 2 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Performances in the FAC Auditorium and via livestream: 11 a.m., WW guest artist performances; 1:30, p.m., Tarleton faculty performances; and 3 p.m., brass and percussion guest artist performances.

For more information, contact Dr. Brian Walker at walker@tarleton.edu.

Better Beginnings Brunch set for Saturday

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Cross Timbers Family Services Better Beginnings Brunch scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bella Vita Ranch, 25182 FM 219, Stephenville.

The Better Beginnings Brunch will also feature a raffle, silent auction, photo booth, special guest speaker and more fun surprises.

Individual tickets are $50 each, but sponsorship tables are also available and include various perks.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-beginnings-brunch-2022-tickets-170017054587

For more information, contact Laura Gambino at (254) 965-5516.

Faith Lutheran marking 60 years

Faith Lutheran Church is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a special worship service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The church is located at 3000 Northwest Loop.

There will also be a dinner and celebration at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP for the meal, please contact the church at church.office@faithlutheranstephenville.com or by calling (254) 968-2710.

CTFAC hosting new watercolors exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomes the public to join them for an exhibit on display at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Watercolors of the World: The Artwork of Chuck Markham will be on display through Jan. 31.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Senior Center hosting monthly dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Dust off those dancing shoes and come boot scoot with us. Music is by Cowboy Country Productions and sponsored by Andy's Tires.

The dance is held the first Tuesday of every month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Parks and Rec hosting Little Athletes program

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Little Athletes program throughout the month of February.

Join them on Tuesdays to participate in various activities focusing on coordination, physical activity and creativity.

Each session will be 10-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the Recreation Hall, located at 378 W Long St.

Cost is $20 per session and four sessions are scheduled.

The program is for children ages 3-5 years old.

Parent/guardian participation is required.

For more information or to register, visit the center on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Registration open for adult basketball league

Registration for adult basketball at the Stephenville Rec Center is open now through Feb. 2.

This is an eight-week season with an end-of-season single elimination tournament. Teams are $350 each and payment MUST be received before the date of the first game.

Mens industrial plays on Monday nights and Mens open on Wednesday nights.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recs Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation or website at www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/parks-and-recreation

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• Feb. 3: "Rebecca" by Daphne du Maurier

• March 3: "Welcome to the Departure Lounge" by Meg Federico

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288

Chamber Mix set for Thursday

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce February Chamber Mix is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at K&R Granite and More, 1479 W. South Loop.

Enjoy homemade tamales, a chance to win giveaways and more.

Tom Hines is a local architect that provides architecture and interior design services for commercial and residential purposes, as well as preservation and adaptive re-use, construction, program planning and historical restorations.

K&R Granite and More offers products and installation for your home including flooring, granite, countertops, cabinets, and more.

For more information about the mixer, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

United Way funding applications open

Applications to become an Erath County United Way partner are available now and can be turned in through Thursday, Feb. 10.

Erath County United Way welcomes all Erath County non-profits doing outstanding work in education, income, and health to consider becoming an Erath County United Way Partner Agency.

Applications may be obtained on the E.C.U.W. Website www.erathcountyuw.org or by calling the United Way office at (254) 965-4429.

TSU presents TMEA Preview concert

Tarleton Wind Ensemble presents the TMEA Preview Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center, North Lillian Street.

Admission is free and due to performance rights will not be publicly livestreamed.

Video and audio of the TMEA performance itself will be available for purchase by Mark Custom Records in the weeks following the performance.

Featured will be Dr. David Robinson, conductor; Dr. Brian Walker, trumpet; Dr. Gary Westbrook, guest conductor; Silver Fanfare, Peter Boyer; Popcopy, Scott McAllister; Trumpet Concert, Aleksandra Pakhmutova; Sensus Vitae, Nathan Daugherty; Some treasures are heavy with human tears, John Mackey; and Dancing Fire, Kevin Day.

Senior Center hosting free trip

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting a free trip on Feb. 10 for seniors 60 and older.

This trip will include the Ramsey Collection and The Dutchman Hidden Valley both in Hamilton; and Wiseman Chocolate and Hico Popcorn Works in Hico.

For more information or to register, call (254) 918-1288.

Love Bites cookie fundraiser kicks off

Love Bites are back. Give your favorite Valentine, coworker or friend these delicious sugar cookies dipped and sprinkled in chocolate.

Orders are being accepted on the Cross Timbers Business and Professional Women website until Feb. 4. These homemade, heart-shaped cookies are $15 for a dozen and $10 for half dozen. They will be ready for pick up on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Through annual fundraisers like Hurts Donuts and the homemade Love Bites heart-shaped cookies, Cross Timbers BPW supports a number of local community organizations, including Backpack Buddies, Meals on Wheels, Christian Women's Job Corps, Cross Timbers Family Services, Girl Scouts and many others. All money raised by the club is donated to local organizations and stays in Erath County.

For more information or to order cookies, visit crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

Parks and Rec hosting Daddy/Daughter Dance

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a celestial-themed Daddy Daughter Dance on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

Admission is $10 ($8/additional daughter). This event will include dinner, loads of dancing and laughter, carriage rides, and photo opportunities.

Bring your father, brother, uncle, grandpa, or guardian. Bring a jacket, coat or blanket if you plan on participating in the outdoor carriage rides.

More information on registering can be found on the Parks and Rec Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Transformation Pathways to host annual 'Love Run'

Transformation Pathways, 106 N. Patrick St., Dublin, is hosting its 4th Annual 5K "Love Run" at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Registration for the 5K is $25 for anyone 18 and older or $20 for those 17 and younger until Feb. 1, after which the price will increase. After Feb. 1, prices will be $30 for 18 and older and $25 for 17 and younger. For those wanting to walk, the race is free.

Awards will be given for the top three male and female in each age division and overall male and female: 5 & under, 6-10, 11-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69,70-79, 80 and over.

Early packet pickup is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at CWJC’s “Will Do Good” Thrift Market, 106 N. Patrick St., Dublin.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Dublin/CWJCLoveRun

Hearsay Wine Bar plans Valentine's Day dinner

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W College St., is taking reservations for a Valentine's Day Wine Pairing Dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Cost is $100 per person and must be paid in full upon reservation.

The appetizer will be pepper rubbed pork tenderloin Oscar. Salad course is a mini caprese salad.

The main course will be braised beef short ribs with red wine demi glaze, grilled vegetables, and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.

Dessert will be creme brulé with red wine raspberry coulis.

For more information or to make a reservation, text (817) 715-1682.

Senior Center hosting Sweetheart dance

The Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E College St., will have a Sweetheart dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Dance to the sounds of Outlaw Run. Decorations and refreshments will be provided by the Tarleton Ambassadors.

For more information, call the senior center at (254) 918-1288.

Lions Club hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is sponsoring a free vision screening from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Henderson Junior High Cafeteria, 2798 W. Frey.

The screenings are for anyone ages 2 to senior adults.

Screenings include need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy. Ask about free eyeglasses.

Children's advocacy center hosting annual gala

Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center will host its Crystal Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at La Bella Luna, 7700 Glen Rose Highway, Granbury.

The theme is Cheers to 15 Years and the evening will include cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing and live music provided by Trey & the Tritones.

Individual ticket are $150 and include dinner and entertainment. First come, first served seating.

Additional sponsorships and tables are available by contacting margaret@paluxyrivercac.org

For more information, visit paluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292