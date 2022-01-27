Tarleton's Faulkenberry to chair national committee on statistics education

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University associate professor Dr. Tom Faulkenberry has been named Chair of the Joint Committee on Undergraduate Statistics and Data Science Education, co-sponsored by the American Statistical Association and the Mathematical Association of America.

In his two-year appointment he will challenge faculty across the nation to critically examine emerging issues in statistics and the teaching of data science.

Faulkenberry, head of the Department of Psychological Sciences, has recently served in several national leadership roles, including secretary/treasurer of the statistics education special interest group of the Mathematical Association of America and president of the Southwestern Psychological Association.

He is an active researcher with numerous publications in mathematical cognition and Bayesian statistics, including the free textbook Learning Statistics with JASP: A Tutorial for Psychology Students and Other Beginners and Psychological Statistics: The Basics, to be published in April by Routledge / Taylor & Francis.