Tarleton names Lambert dean of College of Agriculture

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Barry Lambert has been named Dean of Tarleton State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He has served in an interim role since fall 2021.

“Dr. Lambert’s far-reaching experience as a scholar, researcher, educator and administrator makes him the ideal candidate to head our agriculture and natural resources programs,” said Dr. Karen Murray, Tarleton provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “I am confident that his leadership will propel our longstanding commitment to excellence in teaching, discovery and service.”

Previously associate dean of the college and associate vice president for Research, Lambert joined the Tarleton faculty in 2003, advancing to director of the Southwest Regional Dairy Center and dean of the College of Graduate Studies. He also led the departments of Animal Science and Environmental and Agricultural Management.

He has secured almost $20 million in research funding, published more than 60 refereed journal articles and presented at conferences worldwide. As a faculty fellow in the University Center for Instructional Innovation, he has received teaching and research awards.

“I’m extremely grateful to serve my alma mater in this new role and lead one of the top agriculture programs in the nation,” he said. “It is a pleasure to work alongside so many talented and student-focused faculty.”

Lambert earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science and master’s degree in biology from Tarleton and his Ph.D. in animal science from Kansas State University. He spent two years in a postdoctoral fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

