Stephenville FFAers bring home honors from Fort Worth Stock Show

Empire-Tribune Staff

Congratulations to all of the dairy showman at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Results are:

• Jaclyn Osinga: Grand Champion of Open and Junior Show

• KK Osinga: Reserve Grand in Junior Show

• Kylie Osinga: Reserve Junior Champion of the Junior Show

• Stephenville FFA took first place in junior herd.

• Kenlee Phillips: Jersey Junior Champion of the Open and Junior Show [Drentex GC Paisley-ET], Holstein Junior Champion of the Open and Jr. Shows [Kingsway Denver Gamma-ET]