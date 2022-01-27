Stephenville FFAers bring home honors from Fort Worth Stock Show
Empire-Tribune Staff
Congratulations to all of the dairy showman at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Results are:
• Jaclyn Osinga: Grand Champion of Open and Junior Show
• KK Osinga: Reserve Grand in Junior Show
• Kylie Osinga: Reserve Junior Champion of the Junior Show
• Stephenville FFA took first place in junior herd.
• Kenlee Phillips: Jersey Junior Champion of the Open and Junior Show [Drentex GC Paisley-ET], Holstein Junior Champion of the Open and Jr. Shows [Kingsway Denver Gamma-ET]