Stephenville FFAers bring home honors from Fort Worth Stock Show

Empire-Tribune Staff
Several Stephenville FFA members competed in the dairy show recently at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Congratulations to all of the dairy showman at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Results are:

• Jaclyn Osinga: Grand Champion of Open and Junior Show

• KK Osinga: Reserve Grand in Junior Show

• Kylie Osinga: Reserve Junior Champion of the Junior Show

• Stephenville FFA took first place in junior herd.

• Kenlee Phillips: Jersey Junior Champion of the Open and Junior Show [Drentex GC Paisley-ET], Holstein Junior Champion of the Open and Jr. Shows [Kingsway Denver Gamma-ET]