Stephenville High DECA students compete at districts

Special to the Empire-Tribune

This past weekend, 35 Stephenville High School DECA students traveled to Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock to compete in the District 5 Career Development Conference.

Twenty schools were represented at this event with a total of more than 1,300 students competing. Eighteen SHS DECA students earned placement at district and have qualified for state competition in February.

These students advanced in the following areas:

• Apparel and Accessories Marketing: Jimena Guerra and Jordan Sutten

• Accounting Applications: Tyler Patton

• Automotive Services Marketing: Jordan McMullen

• Business Finance: Luis Vargas

• Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making: Bella Pena and Mia Tucker; Aaron Atchley and Caitlin Thompson

• Food Marketing Series: Lacey Moser

• Financial Services Team Decision Making: Laura Carter and Alexes Thurman

• Hotel and Lodging Management Series: Shayla Mader

• Human Resources Management Series: Brooklyn Nguyen

• Hospitality Services Team Decision Making: Aidan Collins and Braden Fowler

• Marketing Communications Series: Sanjivani Pokhrel

• Restaurant and Food Service Management Series: Kaymen Castillo

• Other students that competed in District include: Jennifer Guerrero, Zoe Brigman, Lesley Lara, Kesi Blair, Kate Leach, Hunter Merrill, Danielle Smith, Morgan Thompson, Clara Barnes, Bryson Jones, Leslie Sanchez, Zalleth Miramontes, Lucas Sabillon, Abigail Flores, Sara Hunsinger, Harley Burns and Savannah Yeager.