Tarleton hosts School of Engineering job fair

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Career Services and School of Engineering will host the School of Engineering Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the corridors of the Engineering Building.

The free come-and-go fair will allow students, alumni and community members to meet with businesses that are hiring. Participants should bring their résumé and other applicable materials. Business casual or professional attire are suggested.

The fair features exposure to several fields, including civil engineering, computer science, construction science and management, electrical engineering, environmental engineering, industrial technology, manufacturing engineering technology, manufacturing and industrial management, mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering technology and engineering management.

To view participating employers: https://trltn.info/engineerjobfair.

For employer sign-up: https://tarletonstate.us/register-to-fair.

Registration is $200 and includes one table for two representatives, parking and hospitality.

For more information, contact Career Services at (254) 968-9078 or careers@tarleton.edu.