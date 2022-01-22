Better Beginnings Brunch raises funds to help victims of violence

Empire-Tribune Staff

Cross Timbers Family Services is hosting its second annual Better Beginnings Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bella Vita Ranch, 25182 Farm to Market Road 219, Stephenville.

Guest speaker will be Rosye Holland with the Erath County Sheriff's Office. Holland started out as a patrol deputy for the department. Currently, she is an investigator, specializing in Crimes Against Person.

"I look forward to sharing my story and personal experience with domestic violence," Holland shared on social media.

The brunch will also feature a raffle, silent auction, photo booth, giveaways, an activity and more.

All proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit Cross Timbers Family Services, whose mission is "to enhance safety and justice by preventing domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes in our community through empowerment, advocacy, awareness, and action for social change."

The organization provides free and confidential services including accompaniment, planning, therapy and more, to Erath County and the surrounding area.

General admission tickets are $50 (plus $4.67 fee) and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or at crosstimbershelps.org

For more information about the event, contact Laura Gambino, Cross Timbers Family Services executive director, at (254) 965-5516 or gambino@crosstimbershelps.org

Those needing the services of the organization, may call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-934-4357.