City election set for May 7; mayor, four council seats on ballot

Empire-Tribune Staff

The city of Stephenville has scheduled a general election for May 7, with four city council seats and the mayoral position up for election this year.

Filing to run for any of the positions opened on Jan. 19 and will run through 5 p.m. Feb. 18. Applications to be filled out can be found online at www.stephenvilletx.gov/citysecretary/page/application-place-ballot-general-election

Applications may be dropped off with City Secretary Staci King at City Hall, 298 W. Washington St., or mailed to her at: City of Stephenville, 298 W. Washington St., Stephenville, TX, 76401. They may also be emailed to SLKing@stephenvilletx.gov or faxed to (254) 918-1290.

As of Friday morning, current Stephenville mayor, Doug Svien, has filed an application to seek re-election to the position.

Councilman Justin Haschke, who currently holds the seat for Place 2, has also filed with the city secretary's office to seek re-election.

Mark McClinton has filed paperwork to seek Place 8 on the council. The position is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Huckabee, who is running for the County Judge position currently held by fellow Republican Alfonso Campos.

Also up for election are City Council places 4 and 6. Place 4 is currently held by Brady Pendleton and Place 6 by Alan Nix.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Thursday, April 7. Those who are unsure of their voter registration status can check online at www.votetexas.gov or the Erath County Elections Office at www.co.erath.tx.us/184/Elections.

Qualifications of the mayor and each council member include: being a citizen of the United States, having been a resident of Texas for at least one year, having been a resident of Stephenville for at least six months, and being a qualified voter of the state of Texas.

Before filing applications, candidates are asked to carefully review the following information on campaign contributions:

"If you plan to run for a public office in Texas (except for a federal office), you must file an appointment of a campaign treasurer by a candidate (form CTA) with the proper filing authority (the City Secretary for local elections) when you become a candidate even if you do not intend to accept campaign contributions or make campaign expenditures.

"A 'candidate' is a person who knowingly and willingly takes affirmative action for the purpose of gaining nomination or election to public office or for the purpose of satisfying financial obligations incurred by the person in connection with the campaign for nomination or election."

Examples of affirmative action include:

• the filing of an application for a place on the ballot

• the making of a public announcement of a definite intent to run for public office in a particular election, regardless of whether the specific office is mentioned in the announcement;

• before a public announcement of intent, the making of a statement of definite intent to run for public office and the soliciting of support by letter or other mode of communication;

• the soliciting or accepting of a campaign contribution or the making of a campaign expenditure.