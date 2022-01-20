Tarleton to provide vaccine info for six Northeast Texas counties

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Rural Communication Institute and the Tarleton Foundation received a $47,300 Your Shot Texas grant to provide COVID-19 vaccine support for Anderson, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Panola and Shelby counties in Northeast Texas.

Dr. Jennifer T. Edwards, executive director of the Rural Communication Institute and a native East Texan, said she is excited about reaching the East Texas population through informational booths, seminars and vaccination incentives. “Some of the counties in the East Texas area have the lowest vaccination rates in the state. I want to make sure our East Texans remain healthy.” Dr. Edwards’ family has lived in the area since the early 1800s.

Ashleah Baker, executive director of the Tarleton State University Foundation, Inc., said the foundation is “happy to support the outreach and research efforts of Tarleton faculty and students, especially those who are focused on our greater Texas community.”

The fund assists community-based and grassroots organizations that have existing relationships in Texas communities, including people of color and under-resourced rural and urban communities.

“Your Shot Texas prioritizes these and other communities, including rural areas, that are outside the healthcare system,” said Elena Marks, CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation in Houston. “These groups are best reached by trusted messengers to address any remaining vaccine hesitancy and then followed up with more convenient access to getting a vaccine.”

Your Shot Texas was created by the Episcopal Health Foundation, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., and The Meadows Foundation.