Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Chamber hosting State of the City Luncheon

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to join them for a State of the City Luncheon featuring guest speaker Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the City Hall at City Limits banquet facility. Reservations are required and need to be made by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Svien will recap the city happenings from 2021 and talk about upcoming projects for 2022, identifying both challenges and opportunities facing the city, followed by a time for Q&A.

Chamber members will also have the opportunity to meet City of Stephenville staff department leaders.

Fees are $15 per person for Chamber members and $25 per person for guests with complimentary admission for Champion Investors.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (254) 965-5313 or email chamber@stephenvilletexas.org

CCMC hosting blood drive

Comanche County Medical Center is hosting a community blood drive on the main campus at 10201 Highway 16 North (TX-16), Comanche.

If you’re eligible to donate, come out on Monday, Jan. 31, between 1 and 6 p.m. and give blood. The Hendrick Regional Blood mobile will be set up in the parking lot. No appointment is necessary.

The American Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation's blood, recently declared a national blood crisis. The pandemic has reduced the number of blood drives, reduced staff availability, and there have been fewer available blood donors. The result has been a severe shortage. Some hospitals aren’t receiving the blood they need for patients.

CTFAC offering color mixing class

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting a color mixing class from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 204 River N Blvd.

Come and paint with Audrey Caylor. Supplies needed will be paintbrushes, paper, oil or acrylic paint colors of red, yellow, blue, white, brown.

Cost of the class is $25 and participants may pay at the class. Signup is suggested by calling (817) 243-905.

Morning Star Ranch hosting fundraising sale

Morning Star Ranch, a faith-based riding center for children, is hosting a fundraising garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28.

The sale will be held at Riata Storage Unit near 281-67, 137 Private Road 1111 (just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: washer/dryer, clothes, boots, dinner table/chairs, house/kitchen items, books, and puzzles.

The sale is raising money for Morning Star Ranch's Building STABLE Dreams.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653.

CTFAC hosting 'Fired Up' ceramics event

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting "Fired Up" for Valentine's Day at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Look no further than CTFAC's Paint the Town Series featuring "Fired Up" ceramics.

Create a unique and personalized pre-made ceramic vase with art instructor Brie Shernisky, which they will fire in the kiln for you. (You'll be able to pick up the finished product in plenty of time for Valentine's Day).

The class is $40 per person and will be at our River North Gallery (204 River N. Blvd.) The cost includes all materials & light refreshments.

To reserve a spot, call CTFAC at (254) 965-6190.

Tickets on sale for Better Beginnings Brunch

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Cross Timbers Family Services Better Beginnings Brunch scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bella Vita Ranch, 25182 FM 219, Stephenville.

The Better Beginnings Brunch will also feature a raffle, silent auction, photo booth, special guest speaker and more fun surprises.

Individual tickets are $50 each, but sponsorship tables are also available and include various perks.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-beginnings-brunch-2022-tickets-170017054587

For more information, contact Laura Gambino at (254) 965-5516.

Faith Lutheran marking 60 years

Faith Lutheran Church is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a special worship service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The church is located at 3000 Northwest Loop.

There will also be a dinner and celebration at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP for the meal, please contact the church at church.office@faithlutheranstephenville.com or by calling (254) 968-2710.

CTFAC hosting new watercolors exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomes the public to join them for an exhibit on display at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Watercolors of the World: The Artwork of Chuck Markham will be on display through Jan. 31.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Senior Center hosting monthly dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Dust off those dancing shoes and come boot scoot with us. Music is by Cowboy Country Productions and sponsored by Andy's Tires.

The dance is held the first Tuesday of every month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Registration open for adult basketball league

Registration for adult basketball at the Stephenville Rec Center is open now through Feb. 2.

This is an eight-week season with an end-of-season single elimination tournament. Teams are $350 each and payment MUST be received before the date of the first game.

Mens industrial plays on Monday nights and Mens open on Wednesday nights.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recs Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation or website at www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/parks-and-recreation

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• Feb. 3: "Rebecca" by Daphne du Maurier

• March 3: "Welcome to the Departure Lounge" by Meg Federico

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288

United Way funding applications open

Applications to become an Erath County United Way partner are available now and can be turned in through Thursday, Feb. 10.

Erath County United Way welcomes all Erath County non-profits doing outstanding work in education, income, and health to consider becoming an Erath County United Way Partner Agency.

Applications may be obtained on the E.C.U.W. Website www.erathcountyuw.org or by calling the United Way office at (254) 965-4429.

Senior Center hosting free trip

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting a free trip on Feb. 10 for seniors 60 and older.

This trip will include the Ramsey Collection and The Dutchman Hidden Valley both in Hamilton; and Wiseman Chocolate and Hico Popcorn Works in Hico.

For more information or to register, call (254) 918-1288.

Love Bites cookie fundraiser kicks off

Love Bites are back. Give your favorite Valentine, coworker or friend these delicious sugar cookies dipped and sprinkled in chocolate.

Orders are being accepted on the Cross Timbers Business and Professional Women website until Feb. 4. These homemade, heart-shaped cookies are $15 for a dozen and $10 for half dozen. They will be ready for pick up on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Through annual fundraisers like Hurts Donuts and the homemade Love Bites heart-shaped cookies, Cross Timbers BPW supports a number of local community organizations, including Backpack Buddies, Meals on Wheels, Christian Women's Job Corps, Cross Timbers Family Services, Girl Scouts and many others. All money raised by the club is donated to local organizations and stays in Erath County.

For more information or to order cookies, visit crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

Parks and Rec hosting Daddy/Daughter Dance

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a celestial-themed Daddy Daughter Dance on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

Admission is $10 ($8/additional daughter). This event will include dinner, loads of dancing and laughter, carriage rides, and photo opportunities.

Bring your father, brother, uncle, grandpa, or guardian. Bring a jacket, coat or blanket if you plan on participating in the outdoor carriage rides.

More information on registering can be found on the Parks and Rec Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Transformation Pathways to host annual 'Love Run'

Transformation Pathways, 106 N. Patrick St., Dublin, is hosting its 4th Annual 5K "Love Run" at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Registration for the 5K is $25 for anyone 18 and older or $20 for those 17 and younger until Feb. 1, after which the price will increase. After Feb. 1, prices will be $30 for 18 and older and $25 for 17 and younger. For those wanting to walk, the race is free.

Awards will be given for the top three male and female in each age division and overall male and female: 5 & under, 6-10, 11-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69,70-79, 80 and over.

Early packet pickup is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at CWJC’s “Will Do Good” Thrift Market, 106 N. Patrick St., Dublin.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Dublin/CWJCLoveRun

Lions Club hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is sponsoring a free vision screening from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Henderson Junior High Cafeteria, 2798 W. Frey.

The screenings are for anyone ages 2 to senior adults.

Screenings include need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy. Ask about free eyeglasses.

Children's advocacy center hosting annual gala

Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center will host its Crystal Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at La Bella Luna, 7700 Glen Rose Highway, Granbury.

The theme is Cheers to 15 Years and the evening will include cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing and live music provided by Trey & the Tritones.

Individual ticket are $150 and include dinner and entertainment. First come, first served seating.

Additional sponsorships and tables are available by contacting margaret@paluxyrivercac.org

For more information, visit paluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292