Girl Scouts kicks off 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season

Empire-Tribune Staff Report

Area Girl Scouts are kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season on Wednesday and consumers can support local entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies.

Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

To find out about local sales events, follow the Erath County Girl Scouts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Erath-County-Girl-Scouts-322807734419538

Locally, cookie sales start Wednesday and the sale ends on Feb. 27.

This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. And beginning February 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

“We are proud to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs through the Girl Scout Cookie program,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas in a news release. “Each purchase of a box of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies is reinvested in programming that will teach local girls valuable skills and introduce them to new experiences.”

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local, state, and CDC safety protocols, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.

• If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

• Beginning Feb. 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.