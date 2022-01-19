Erath County voters head to polls for primary on March 1; last day to register to vote is Jan. 31

Empire-Tribune Staff

Texans will head back to the polls for the 2022 primary with election day set for Tuesday, March 1.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31. The last day to submit an application to vote by mail in person or by mail to the County Clerk’s office is Friday, Feb. 18. Early voting runs from Feb. 14-25.

For more information about voter registration or elections in Erath County, visit the county website at www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections or call the county clerk's office at (254) 965-1482.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff May 24. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether to pick Republican or Democratic nominees (or hold out and go to third-party conventions), according to information from the Texas Tribune.

Of note: Whatever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. You can vote for either party's candidate in the general election, the Tribune reports.

Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates to face off in November for district-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats.

This will be the first election in which Texans will be voting in new political districts.

Previously District 11, the district in which Stephenville is located is now U.S. Congressional District 25. For the Texas House of Representatives, Stephenville remains in District 59. For the Texas Senate, Stephenville was previously in District 30 and is now in District 22. For the State Board of Education, Stephenville remains in District 14, according to the Texas Tribune.

In addition to the district-level elections, each party will choose its candidate for seven statewide seats — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission.

In Erath County, early voting is scheduled to take place at the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., from Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Extended early voting hours will be available on Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22 and 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting will also be available at Patrick Street Church of Christ, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following races will be on the ballot for Erath County voters:

U. S. Representative District 25

• Roger Williams (R) (running unopposed)

Governor

The governor is the chief executive of Texas. The seat has not been held by a Democrat since 1995, and Republican Greg Abbott is seeking a third term.

• Democratic gubernatorial candidates include: Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, Beto O'Rourke and Rich Wakeland.

• Republican gubernatorial candidates include: Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry*, Chad Prather and Allen West. (*Note Perry is a Springtown man with the same name as the former governor.)

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate and heavily influences the state budget.

• Democratic candidates include: Michelle Beckley, Carla Brailey and Mike Collier

• Republican candidates include: Trayce Bradford, Todd M. Bullis, Daniel Miller, incumbent Dan Patrick, Aaron Sorrells and Zach Vance.

Attorney General

The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation.

• Democratic candidates include: Mike Fields, Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt and S. "T-Bone" Raynor.

• Republican candidates include: George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert, Eva Guzman and incumbent Ken Paxton.

Land Commissioner

The land commissioner manages mineral rights for public lands in Texas and oversees the Alamo.

• Democratic candidates include: Jay Kleberg, Michael Lange, Sandragrace Martinez and Jinny Suh.

• Republican candidates include: Ben Armenta, Victor Avila, Dawn Buckingham, Rufus Lopez, Weston Martinez, Don W. Minton, Jon Spiers and Tim Westley.

Agriculture Commissioner

The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller is seeking a third term.

• Democratic candidates: Susan Hays and Ed Ireson.

• Republican candidates: Carey A. Counsil, incumbent Sid Miller and James White.

Comptroller

The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available for the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.

• Democratic candidates: Janet T. Dudding, Tim Mahoney and Angel Luis Vega.

• Republican candidates: Mark V. Goloby and incumbent Glenn Hegar.

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry.

• Democratic candidate: Luke Warford

• Republican candidates: Incumbent Wayne Christian, Tom Slocum Jr., Sarah Stogner, Marvin "Sarge" Summers and Dawayne Tipton.

Supreme Court Justice, Place 3

• Democratic candidate: Erin A. Nowell

• Republican candidate: Incumbent Debra Lehrmann

Supreme Court Justice, Place 5

• Democratic candidate: Amanda Reichek

• Republican candidate: Incumbent Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle

Supreme Court Justice, Place 9

• Democratic candidate: Julia Maldonado

• Republican candidates: David J. Schenck and incumbent Evan Young

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state's highest criminal court.

Place 5

• Democratic candidate: Dana Huffman

• Republican candidates: Clint Morgan and incumbent Scott Walker

Place 6

• Democratic candidate: Robert Johnson

• Republican candidate: Incumbent Jesse F. McClure III

State Board of Education

There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education.

District 14

• Democratic candidate: Tracy Fisher

• Republican candidates: Evelyn Brooks and incumbent Sue Melton-Malone

Texas Senate

Every seat in the 31-member Texas Senate is up for election this year because the districts were redrawn by current legislators.

District 22

• Brian Birdwell (R) (unopposed incumbent)

Texas House

There are 150 members of the Texas state House. Each state representative serves a two-year term.

District 59

• Shelby Slawson (R) (unopposed incumbent)

Justice, 11th Court of Appeals District Place 3

• W. Stacy Trotter (R)

District Judge, 266th Judicial District

• Jason Cashon (R)

Erath County Judge

• Republican candidates: Brandon J. Huckabee and incumbent Alfonso Campos

Erath County Court at Law

• Blake Thompson (R)

District Clerk

• Wanda Greer (R)

Erath County Clerk

• Gwinda Jones (R)

Erath County Treasurer

• Republican candidates: Angie Shawver and incumbent Kimberly Dowell Barrier

Erath County Commissioner, Precinct 2

• Albert Ray (R)

Erath County Commissioner, Precinct 4

• Jim Buck (R)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

• Republican candidates: Jeff Chili Alexander, Gregory G. Evans, Jocelyn Perez and Lisa Rene' Williams

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

• Republican candidates: Chance Garrett, Darrell Curry, Chris Evans and David Martin

More information on the upcoming primary and general election can be found on the Texas Secretary of State's Office at www.sos.texas.gov