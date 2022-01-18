Erath 4-H brings home multiple awards from district/state contest

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Erath County 4-H took 28 kids to Fort Worth over the weekend to participate in the District/State 4-H contest as well as the Fort Worth Dairy Judging Contest.

John Koke was named the Overall Junior at the Fort Worth contest by 20 points.

Makayla Osinga was named the Overall Senior and Scholarship Winner.

The Erath 4-H Senior Team was named the overall contest winner at Fort Worth is headed to the national 4-H contest.

The Erath 4-H Junior Team was named the overall contest winner at Fort Worth and the District 8 champion.

"A huge shoutout to Heather Jones for being an awesome Coach and Club Manager for the Dairy Club," reads a Facebook post from Erath County 4-H.

To see the full Judging Card Results, visit: www.judgingcard.com/Results/Events.aspx?ID=16084

Additional participants at this contest were: Darby Robertson, Katie Osinga, Luke Kuiper, Ariana Werkman, Jaclyn Osinga, Kylie Osinga, Tatum Philips, Aubrey Allee, Jacob Koke, Kooper Philips, Taylor Brink, Danyelle Werkman, Dax Robertson, Gerrit Koke, Julianna Geijsel, Brealynn Oliver, Hutton Geijsel, Lars Visser, Lexi Watson, Addison Crumpton, Anabelle Groom, Taylor Trahern, Carmen Kuiper, Kaleb Osinga, Tom Kuiper, Bailey Watson, Hannah Holden, Jellie Waterlander and Wyatt Watson.