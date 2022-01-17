City has issues with utility payment portal

Empire-Tribune Staff

The city of Stephenville recently reported that it was having issues with a third-party online payment portal after software updates and some payments that were normally set for auto draft did not draft.

"Rest assured that there was not a security breach, however most auto payments scheduled for Jan. 7-10 were not drafted. The issue has been resolved but we are unable to redraft those accounts set for auto draft. You can still utilize the online payment portal to manually make your utility bill payment," reads a post on the city's Facebook page.

"If no payment is made by Jan. 19, a late notice will be sent out to those accounts affected by this issue as an additional means to notify those affected that a payment has not been made. NO penalty will be assessed on these accounts," the post reads.

Residents can contact Utility Billing between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (254) 918-1230.