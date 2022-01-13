Tarleton offering free tax return preparation

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Free income tax preparation will be available Saturday, Jan. 15, 22 and 29, at Tarleton State University’s Stephenville and Waco campuses.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for free tax return preparation and e-filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

In Stephenville hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in College of Business Building 212. In Waco tax volunteers will be available in Michaelis Academic Center 212 at McLennan Community College.

For more information, contact Dan Puhl, Accounting Instructor and Program Manager at Tarleton’s outreach campus at McLennan Community College, (254) 299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.