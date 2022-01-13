Tarleton campuses close for MLK Day

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Tarleton State University administrative offices are closed Monday, Jan. 17.

The university bookstore inside the Thompson Student Center, Student Health and Counseling Center, Alumni Association and Welcome Center also will close, as will the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber.

The dining hall will be open regular hours, 7 a.m-8 p.m. Dunkin Donuts will be open 7 a.m-11 a.m., and Chick-fil-A and the General Food Court will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Recreation Sports Center will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m and both the Dick Smith Library in Stephenville and the Rickett Library on the Fort Worth campus will open at noon and close at 5 p.m.

In the event of an emergency on campus, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265, or dial 911.

Normal hours resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.