Information sought on City Park damage

Empire-Tribune Staff Report

On Jan. 1, a reckless driver in City Park lost control of a vehicle, crashing into the baseball field fence causing damage to the facility.

The driver fled the scene leaving behind pieces of the vehicle. The vehicle was described as a maroon, four-door, possibly Chevy Cobalt, missing part of the front bumper, missing the passenger mirror and should have substantial damage to the passenger side, according to information from Erath County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact Erath County Crime Stoppers at (254) 965-CASH. If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of the stolen property, you are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Tips may also be left using the app at p3tips.com, which is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Tips may also be submitted securely and anonymously online at: www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip.html