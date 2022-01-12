Voice for Habitat fundraiser set for Saturday

Empire-Tribune Staff

A Voice for Habitat: 2022 Singing Competition is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tarleton State University Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Join Erath County Habitat for Humanity for a night of music and fun while raising funds to help ECHH work with people in need to build and renovate decent, affordable housing.

Ten finalists will be competing to receive a $1,000 cash prize and on-air interview and chance to perform on KSTV's Texas Style Saturday Nights with Billy Mack.

Judges are Jason Eady, Courtney Patton and Billy Mack Smith.

Finalists include Liz Thresher, Everett Patrick, Brooklyn Richmond, Larissa Boyd, Michael Patulea, Mila Saldivar, Nathan Barker, Riley Gilbreath, Suellyn Hunter, and Tori (aka Bea).

In addition to performances by the 10 finalists, kick-off performances will be presented by Patton and Eady.

There will also be a special performance by former AVFH Grand Prize Winner Andrew Dolan and encore performances by the People's Choice Winner and Grand Prize winner.

Limited tables are for sale with a VIP catered dinner. General admission tickets will also be sold for $35 each.

VIP tickets include early admission with a contestant meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. and a backstage tour; reserved seating; and unlimited access to food stations.

ID required to purchase alcohol. If eight VIP tickets are bought together, a table will be reserved.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.erathcountyhabitatforhumanity.org/avoiceforhabitat.html