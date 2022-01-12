SHS cheer to perform at state competition on Friday
The Stephenville High School cheer squad will be performing at the State UIL Spirit competition at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Tickets can be purchased online only at $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Fans, family and alumni unable to attend the UIL Spirit State Championships can watch live online with a subscription on www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android Devices.
Cheerleaders on the competition team this year are:
• Addie Reeves
• Allison Kelley
• Annabel Tousely
• Bella Little
• Camilla Buchanan
• Caroline Baughn
• Charleigh Feuerbacher
• Dairely Dovelina
• I'Leigh Johnston
• Jalynn Groseclose
• Kalen Copeland
• Kamree Tomlinson
• Kaylee Fair
• Kiran Shewmaker
• Kylar Harcourt
• Laura Haynes
• Madisyn Cole
• Marissa Contreras
• Olivia Mendoza
• Rebekah Loyd
• Victoria Battenfield