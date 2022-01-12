SHS cheer to perform at state competition on Friday

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School cheer squad will be performing at the State UIL Spirit competition at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased online only at $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Fans, family and alumni unable to attend the UIL Spirit State Championships can watch live online with a subscription on www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android Devices.

Cheerleaders on the competition team this year are:

• Addie Reeves

• Allison Kelley

• Annabel Tousely

• Bella Little

• Camilla Buchanan

• Caroline Baughn

• Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Dairely Dovelina

• I'Leigh Johnston

• Jalynn Groseclose

• Kalen Copeland

• Kamree Tomlinson

• Kaylee Fair

• Kiran Shewmaker

• Kylar Harcourt

• Laura Haynes

• Madisyn Cole

• Marissa Contreras

• Olivia Mendoza

• Rebekah Loyd

• Victoria Battenfield