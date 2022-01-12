Huston Academy announces closure due to COVID-19 cases

Special to the Empire-Tribune

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Erath County, Stephenville charter school Huston Academy released the following announcement:

"We regret to inform you that Huston Academy will be closed until Tuesday, January 17. We have multiple staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their absence would make it very difficult to be able to safely conduct classes. We also have multiple students who have tested positive and we are concerned about the spread of the virus to other students.

"We are already off on Friday and we are scheduled for a holiday next Monday, so we are going to take the opportunity to allow both staff and students to enjoy some social distancing and maybe we can get this surge of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us.

"We do understand the burden that this can cause for families and we apologize up front for any inconvenience that this closing may cause you and your families. Please do not hesitate to contact us via phone, text, or email if you have any questions.

"As always, thank you for the confidence you have in and the support you give to Huston Academy!"