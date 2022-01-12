2022 Erath County Junior Livestock show wraps up

Empire-Tribune Staff

The 2022 Erath County Junior Livestock Show wrapped up its weeklong run on Saturday with hundreds of animals shown and inspected by judges and more than 200 exhibitors selling their project animals at the Sale of Champions.

Taking home top honors at Friday's Market Steer show were Kaylan Kiser with the Grand Champion Steer and Kennedy Powe with the Reserve Champion.

Also on Friday was the Beef Heifer show, which had Brax Friedrich winning with his Grand Champion Heifer and Karsyn Pack winning Reserve Grand Champion Heifer.

The final two shows were held on Saturday with Kenlee Philips winning with her Grand Champion Dairy Heifer and Makayla Osinga taking home Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Heifer honors.

The annual horse show honors went to Dallee Robison with the Champion Mare and Blakley Light with the Reserve Champion Mare. Champion Gelding honors went to Houston Herbst and the Reserve Champion Gelding title went to Trent Boegner.

The Sale of Champions rounded out the week's events on Saturday evening with thousands of dollars being bid on these show animals, putting money back into the pockets of Erath County's youth.

For a complete list of auction earnings, visit auction.showorks.cloud/fair/erath/auction

For a complete list of results from the 2022 show, visit www.ecjls.com/show-results

For more photos from the weeklong event, visit https://www.ecjls-dairy-2.cmoyerphotography.com/

Market Steer

• Grand Champion Steer: Kaylan Kiser

• Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Kennedy Powe

• Champion British: Kaylan Kiser

• Reserve British: Kennedy Powe

• Champion American: Georgia Cornett

• Champion Exotic: Kaylan Kiser

• Reserve Exotic: Kennedy Powe

• Senior Showmanship: Kaylan Kiser

• Intermediate Showmanship: Kennedy Powe

Breeding Heifer

• Grand Champion Heifer: Brax Friedrich

• Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Karsyn Pack

• Champion British: Brax Friedrich

• Reserve British: Karsyn Pack

• Champion Exotic: Jalynn Groseclose

• Reserve Exotic: Jake Groseclose

• Junior showmanship: Ryker Wilson

Dairy Show

• Grand Champion Dairy Heifer: Kenlee Philips

• Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Heifer: Makayla Osinga

• Champion Holstein: Kenlee Philips

• Reserve Holstein: Makayla Osinga

• Champion Jersey: Kaleb Osinga

• Reserve Jersey: Cooper Rudd

• Senior Showmanship: Makayla Osinga

• Intermediate Showmanship: Cooper Rudd

• Junior Showmanship: Tatum Philips

Horse show

• Champion Mare: Dallee Robison

• Reserve Mare: Blakley Light

• Champion Gelding: Houston Herbst

• Reserve Gelding: Trent Boegner

• Senior Showmanship: Ely Taylor

• Junior Showmanship: Barrett Wheststine