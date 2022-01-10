SHS choir students compete; two named to All-State Choir

Empire-Tribune Staff

On Saturday, Jan. 8, 11 Stephenville High School choir members competed at the Area round of auditions for the Texas All-State Small School Choir.

These students have competed in three rounds, attended workshops, camps, sectional rehearsals, and spent countless hours since the beginning of the fall semester preparing for this event.

It is one of the highest honors for a choir student in the state of Texas. At the contest on Saturday, only the top four in each section of 24 were selected for the All-State Choir.

Cameron Mayo and Arizona Barnes from SHS were selected to the Texas All-State Small School Choir. These two choir students will represent Stephenville HS in February at the All-State Choir Performance in San Antonio.

Overall results are:

• Cameron Mayo - Alto, third chair, All-State Small School Choir

• Arizona Barnes - Alto, fourth chair, All-State Small School Choir

• Jasmine Sullivan - Alto, sixth chair, 2nd alternate

• Kate Leach - Alto, seventh chair

• Mila Saldivar - Soprano, seventh chair

• Hunter Merrill - Bass, eighth chair

• Suellyn Hunter - Soprano, 10th chair

• Klayton Smith - Tenor, 10th chair

• Addie Post - Alto, 13th chair

• Samantha Warren - Alto, 18th chair

• Corben Gerhardt, - Bass, 20th chair