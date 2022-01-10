Beamsley makes all-state band for second time
The Yellow Jacket Band took 16 members to Argyle this past weekend to compete in the Association of Texas Small School Bands area round of auditions and had a very strong showing.
Justin Beamsley was selected to the all-state band for the second time. He will join Carter Cole, who was selected to the all-state jazz band earlier this year, at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in February to attend rehearsals and perform with the all-state band.
This is the round of auditions that determines membership in the all-state bands and more than 250 students were at these auditions. Stephenville had the largest number of students to advance from the region on to this round.
Overall results include:
• Justin Beamsley - fourth chair trumpet - All-State Band
• Tessa Drew - 12th chair clarinet
• Mayte Aguilar - 29th chair clarinet
• Kameron Pritchard - 31st chair clarinet
• Bryson Jones - 34th chair clarinet
• Jacob Davis - 10th chair bass clarinet
• Wesley Guinn - 9th chair alto saxophone
• Caleb Cantu - 8th chair tenor saxophone
• Gustavo Canales - 10th chair trumpet
• Connor Jones - 13th chair French horn
• Emery Nehring - 19th chair tenor trombone
• Jeffrey Swatsell - 6th chair bass trombone
• Leslie Lara - 15th chair baritone
• Daniel Angeles - 13th chair tuba
• Luke Blackburn - 13th chair percussion
• Hunter Sixkiller - 14th chair percussion