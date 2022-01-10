Beamsley makes all-state band for second time

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Yellow Jacket Band took 16 members to Argyle this past weekend to compete in the Association of Texas Small School Bands area round of auditions and had a very strong showing.

Justin Beamsley was selected to the all-state band for the second time. He will join Carter Cole, who was selected to the all-state jazz band earlier this year, at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in February to attend rehearsals and perform with the all-state band.

This is the round of auditions that determines membership in the all-state bands and more than 250 students were at these auditions. Stephenville had the largest number of students to advance from the region on to this round.

Overall results include:

• Justin Beamsley - fourth chair trumpet - All-State Band

• Tessa Drew - 12th chair clarinet

• Mayte Aguilar - 29th chair clarinet

• Kameron Pritchard - 31st chair clarinet

• Bryson Jones - 34th chair clarinet

• Jacob Davis - 10th chair bass clarinet

• Wesley Guinn - 9th chair alto saxophone

• Caleb Cantu - 8th chair tenor saxophone

• Gustavo Canales - 10th chair trumpet

• Connor Jones - 13th chair French horn

• Emery Nehring - 19th chair tenor trombone

• Jeffrey Swatsell - 6th chair bass trombone

• Leslie Lara - 15th chair baritone

• Daniel Angeles - 13th chair tuba

• Luke Blackburn - 13th chair percussion

• Hunter Sixkiller - 14th chair percussion