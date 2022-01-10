Baker named Tarleton vice president for university relations, chief of staff

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Credence Baker has been named Vice President for University Relations and Chief of Staff to Tarleton State University President James Hurley, effective immediately.

A Tarleton alumna, Baker has filled several key leadership roles during her 16-year career at the university, including director of the Center for Instructional Innovation, University Certification Officer, associate graduate dean and, most recently, dean of the College of Graduate Studies. At COGS she led recruiting and digital marketing that helped increase graduate enrollment more than 45 percent since 2015.

She recently led the strategic planning process that charted a 10-year course to enhance Tarleton’s student experience, foster innovation, strengthen the economy and grow the institution’s national prominence. She now co-chairs the Integrated Planning Council to ensure implementation of Tarleton Forward 2030: Our Future-Focused Strategic Plan.

“Dr. Baker’s unwavering dedication as a Tarleton graduate and an esteemed faculty member and university administrator make her a clear choice for this important role,” Hurley said. “Her wealth of institutional knowledge, strong collegial relationships and quest for excellence better position us to become the country’s premier comprehensive regional university.”

In addition to representing Tarleton with The Texas A&M University System, state agencies and organizations, Baker will lead the Division of University Relations, which includes marketing and communications.

“I am excited for the challenges of this impactful role and humbled by Dr. Hurley’s confidence in me to lead University Relations and the President’s Office,” she said. “Tarleton is such a special place, and I’m blessed to be able to work with incredible colleagues across the institution to continue moving us forward.”

A full professor in the College of Education and Human Development, Baker has authored 23 research publications and helped secure $4.9 million in grants and sponsored projects. She advises Tarleton’s student chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success and has served on the Academic Integrity Taskforce, Intern2Learn Taskforce, University Planning Council, Strategic Enrollment Management Council, Information Technology Advisory Council and COVID Response Taskforce.

She has been an active member of The Texas A&M University System Graduate Deans Council for the past six years, chaired the 2017 Texas A&M University System Pathways Research Symposium, and served on the Texas A&M System Distance Education Advisory Council and P-20 Taskforce on Virtual Instruction.

She completed a PhD in applied technology and performance improvement at the University of North Texas, and a master’s in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor’s in administrative systems at Tarleton.