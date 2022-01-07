Tarleton's Copeland named Fulbright Specialist

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Christopher Copeland, director of Tarleton State University’s Institute of Homeland Security and Cybercrime in the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Public Administration, has been named a Fulbright Specialist by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and World Learning.

The Fulbright Specialist program sends faculty and professionals to businesses and academic institutions in more than 150 countries. Countries must have a U.S. embassy or Fulbright commission to participate.

Fulbright Specialists serve five-year appointments as expert consultants on curriculum, faculty development, institutional planning and related subjects.

Dr. Copeland is an expert in cybersecurity and cybercrimes, critical infrastructure and its security, and the dark web. His projects as a Fulbright Specialist will be related to those areas.

“I am elated and excited to get to represent Tarleton in this once-in-a-lifetime endeavor,” he said. “I’m looking forward to bringing Tarleton’s values and research in cybersecurity and cybercrimes to the international stage.”

His international experience includes cybersecurity/dark web projects in Portugal, the American Embassy in the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom, as well as a critical infrastructure response from Hurricane Harvey in Belgium.

“We are very proud of Dr. Copeland’s Fulbright Specialist appointment,” said Dr. Alex del Carmen, Associate Dean of the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Public Administration. “There is no question that his talents will transcend to the global community.”

Dr. Copeland earned both his bachelor’s and master’s in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington. He holds a Doctor of Science in information assurance from Dakota State University and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

