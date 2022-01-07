Stephenville Community News in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Senior Center hosts painting day

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a painting class at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

Upcoming projects include landscapes, farmscapes, and animal portraits.

Painting classes are held every Monday at 2 p.m. at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

WSB hosting Chamber mix, ribbon cutting

Wellington State Bank will be hosting the first mix of 2022 from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at 2895 Northwest Loop.

The celebration will kick off with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so be sure to stop by and say hello to your Stephenville Wellington team.

Celebrate the new Wellington State Bank location with a Chamber Mix and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Enjoy hor d’oeuvres catered by Phil Greer from Greer’s Ranch Café, an assortment of beer and wine, and a chance to win a surprise giveaway.

Wellington State Bank offers checking and savings accounts, CD’s, money market accounts, IRAs, as well as loans for personal, business, real estate, or agricultural needs.

Senior Center hosting movie day

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a movie day at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The January movie is "As Good As It Gets."

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

CRC hosting family night

Stephenville Christian Reformed Church, 1120 CR 351, hosts a family night at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

Complimentary dinner is served at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study for all age groups at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (254) 965-6409.

TechnipFMC hosting hiring event

TechnipFMC is hosting a hiring event from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2825 West Washington St.

Full- and part-time positions are available.

Hiring the following in Stephenville: CNC machinists and assemblers.

For more information, contact Deitra Stroebel, senior technical recruiter, at (254) 977-1833.

Voice for Habitat set for Jan. 15

A Voice for Habitat: 2022 Singing Competition is coming up is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 15. Join Erath County Habitat for Humanity at the Tarleton State University Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center for a night of music and fun.

Ten finalists will be competing to receive a $1,000 cash prize and on-air interview and chance to perform on KSTV's Texas Style Saturday Nights with Billy Mack. Judges will include Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, and Billy Mack Smith.

Limited tables are on sale with a VIP catered dinner. General admission tickets will also be sold for $35 each.

VIP tickets include early admission with a contestant meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. and a backstage tour; reserved seating; and unlimited access to food stations.

ID required to purchase alcohol. If eight VIP tickets are bought together, a table will be reserved.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.erathcountyhabitatforhumanity.org/avoiceforhabitat.html

Song Swap set for Jan. 16

A Pickers and Poets Song Swap with Davin James is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, at the Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St.

The song swap will feature a bit of Cajun flavor, since Davin's mom is from Louisiana, and of course Texas music.

Craft beer will be provided by Tim Jones and there will be wines from local wineries, as well as snacks provided by Belle Dowell, all for free.

There is no cover charge.

For more information, contact Dana Adams at (254) 977-3687.

Senior Center hosts vaccination clinic

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The clinic is for all adults and children 12 and older. Booster shots are available for those 65 and older and six months past their second dose. Vaccinations are also available for those with underlying conditions or living/working in a high-risk setting.

The vaccination clinic is held the third Wednesday of each month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Parks and Rec hosts Littles Creation Station

This month at the Stephenville Parks and Rec Littles Creation Station, they will be learning about all things regarding the marvelous penguin species.

Children will create a penguin craft and replicate the environment they live in through discussions about their diets, lifestyles/behaviors, and origins.

This Creation Station is scheduled for 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 (Penguin Awareness Day) in the upstairs studio at the Recreation Hall.

Rec staff will provide all of the supplies, snacks, and laughter. Registration is $5.

For more information, visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Tickets on sale for Better Beginnings Brunch

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Cross Timbers Family Services Better Beginnings Brunch scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Bella Vita Ranch, 25182 FM 219, Stephenville.

The Better Beginnings Brunch will also feature a raffle, silent auction, photo booth, special guest speaker and more fun surprises.

Individual tickets are $50 each, but sponsorship tables are also available and include various perks.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/better-beginnings-brunch-2022-tickets-170017054587

For more information, contact Laura Gambino at (254) 965-5516.

Senior Center hosting monthly dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Dust off those dancing shoes and come boot scoot with us. Music is by Cowboy Country Productions and sponsored by Andy's Tires.

The dance is held the first Tuesday of every month.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Registration open for adult basketball league

Registration for adult basketball at the Stephenville Rec Center is open now through Feb. 2.

This is an eight-week season with an end-of-season single elimination tournament. Teams are $350 each and payment MUST be received before the date of the first game.

Mens industrial plays on Monday nights and Mens open on Wednesday nights.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recs Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation or website at www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/parks-and-recreation

Love Bites cookie fundraiser kicks off

Love Bites are back. Give your favorite Valentine, coworker or friend these delicious sugar cookies dipped and sprinkled in chocolate.

Orders are being accepted on the Cross Timbers Business and Professional Women website until Feb. 4. These homemade, heart-shaped cookies are $15 for a dozen and $10 for half dozen. They will be ready for pick up on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Through annual fundraisers like Hurts Donuts and the homemade Love Bites heart-shaped cookies, Cross Timbers BPW supports a number of local community organizations, including Backpack Buddies, Meals on Wheels, Christian Women's Job Corps, Cross Timbers Family Services, Girl Scouts and many others. All money raised by the club is donated to local organizations and stays in Erath County.

For more information or to order cookies, visit crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

Parks and Rec hosting Daddy/Daughter Dance

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a celestial-themed Daddy Daughter Dance on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

Admission is $10 ($8/additional daughter). This event will include dinner, loads of dancing and laughter, carriage rides, and photo opportunities.

Bring your father, brother, uncle, grandpa, or guardian. Bring a jacket, coat or blanket if you plan on participating in the outdoor carriage rides.

More information on registering can be found on the Parks and Rec Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Advanced quilting class meets

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting an advanced quilting class at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

The advanced quilters will meet each first and third Wednesday.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts drawing class

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., hosts a drawing class at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Hone your drawing talents in this artist-led class.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.