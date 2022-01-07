FFA ag mechanics students earn honors

Empire-Tribune Staff Report

After months of designing, hard work and late nights, the Stephenville FFA Ag Mechanics students' efforts were recognized Thursday at the Erath County Junior Livestock Show.

The three teams were awarded Sweepstakes Championships.

• Four-bale Hay Trailer, Grand Champion: Peyton Vandenburg, Kash Stone, Larry Raucher and Trevor Brown

• 16-foot Utility Trailer, third in class: John Ogle and Isaac Taylor

• Hydraulic Cattle Chute, second in class: Logan Lewallen, Joseph Gray, Matthew Cox, Brayden Edrington and Holden Gerhardt.

"They took on projects and overcame countless challenges and setbacks," reads a social media post from the Stephenville FFA Facebook page.

The projects averaged more than 250 shop hours each to complete.

"It takes dedication to a whole new level for a high school student, with balancing extracurricular and school work as well."