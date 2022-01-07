Erath County offering free COVID-19 testing

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Erath County Office of Emergency Management, under the direction of County Judge Alfonso Campos, has ordered the availability of free COVID rapid testing at the Erath County Courthouse, according to a news release from the office.

To receive testing, residents must call County Emergency Management Coordinator Cyndi Smith at (254) 965-1326 to schedule an appointment. Testing will be available Monday through Friday, as staff and testing are available.

Residents are asked to not come into the courthouse for testing. Those wanting to be tested for COVID-19 are asked to park on the north side of the building, in the County Commissioner parking area, and call (254) 965-1326 to let the EMC know they have arrived. Testing will be done by appointment only.

Residents requesting a test will need their driver’s license, a valid email address and cell phone number to receive the test report.

For more information, contact Erath County EMC Cyndi Smith at (254) 965-1326.

The most recent data available from the Texas Department of State Health Services, dated Jan. 6, shows that Erath County has had 4,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 325 are listed as active with 6,445 recoveries. The county has reported 109 fatalities related to COVID-19 complications.

According to the TSHS, Erath County has reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 during the first week of the new year, through Jan. 6. The last reported death in Erath County due to COVID-19 complications was on Dec. 13.

"The new variant appears to be very transmittable. Please remember the basics. Please do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19," reads a report from the emergency management office.

If you are in need of hand sanitizer or disposable mask and are unable to locate them, contact the office at (254) 965-1326 for assistance.

The office issued the following reminders:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer, if soap and water is not available.

• If you are not feeling well or running a fever, stay away from others. Consider staying home from gatherings.

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough with a tissue and discard the tissue immediately. Use the bend of your arm if you do not have a tissue. Wash your hands.

• If you are not vaccinated or need a booster, please do so or talk to your medical adviser/doctor for directions. Vaccinations and boosters are free and available at most pharmacies.