Erath County Junior Livestock show highlights youths' hard work

Empire-Tribune Staff

The 2022 Erath County Junior Livestock Show culminates months of work for many Erath County youth on Saturday with the dairy heifer show, horse show, showmanship recognition and awards presentation and finally, the Sale of Champions auction.

This year's Sale of Champions is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at City Hall at City Limits.

In addition to animals of a variety of breeds, the week's events were highlighted with the annual Ag Mechanics competition, in which Stephenville FFA took the top awards by winning the Sweepstakes, Grand Champion and Champion Metal Project honors.

The annual event involves 4-H and FFA members from Huckabay, Lingleville, Dublin, Stephenville, Morgan Mill, Three Way and Bluff Dale.

Sponsor for this year's showmanship buckles was Erath County Farm Bureau and the title sponsor, NextEra Energy, provided the champion buckles, banners, ribbons and exhibitor T-shirts.

For more information on the show, visit www.ecjls.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ECJLS

For photos of the week's activities, find official photographer Caitlin Moyer's images at www.cmoyerphotography.com/photo-albums/

– Saturday, Jan. 8 schedule of events

• 5 a.m.: Gates open

• 8 a.m.: Dairy show

• 11 a.m.: Horse show at Lone Star Arena

• 5:30 p.m.: Showmanship recognition and awards presentation

• 6 p.m.: Sale of Champions Auction at City Hall at City Limits.

A partial list of the 2022 winners (additional winners from Friday and Saturday's shows will be included in an upcoming edition of the Empire-Tribune):

Swine

• Grand Champion Swine: Jaci Lane

• Reserve Grand Champion Swine: Blakley Bottelberghe

• Champion Berk: Charleigh Feurbacher

• Reserve Berk: Ryker Wilson

• Champion Duroc: Brooklyn DeLeon

• Reserve Duroc: Jaci Lane

• Champion Hamp: Blakley Bottelberghe

• Reserve Hamp: Jacob Swatsell

• Champion OPB: Jacob Swatsell

• Reserve OPB: Brooklyn DeLeon

• Champion York: Remi Wilson

• Reserve York: Ryker Wilson

• Champion Cross: Jaci Lane

• Reserve Cross: Marianne Horwath

• Senior Showmanship: Mariah Jimenez

• Intermediate Showmanship: Briar Floyd

• Junior Showmanship: Blakley Bottelberghe

Goats

• Grand Champion Goat: Audrey Bettiga

• Reserve Grand Champion Goat: Emily Bettiga

• Champion Heavy Weight: Emily Bettiga

• Reserve Heavy Weight: Audrey Bettiga

• Champion Medium Weight: Audrey Bettiga

• Reserve Medium Weight: Emily Bettiga

• Champion Light Weight: Trent Decker

• Reserve Light Weight: Presley Koho

• Senior Showmanship: Presley Graves

• Intermediate Showmanship: Audrey Bettiga

• Junior Showmanship: Karli Candella

Breeding Doe

• Grand Champion: Emily Bettiga

• Reserve Champion: Justin Clack

Market lambs

• Grand Champion Lamb: Olivia Sandy

• Reserve Grand Champion Lamb: Olivia Sandy

• Champion Fine Wool: Mayte Perez

• Reserve Fine Wool: Daisy Leija

• Champion Fine Wool Cross: Olivia Sandy

• Reserve Fine Wool Cross: Layne Powell

• Champion Southdown: Layne Powell

• Reserve Southdown: Jace Brooks

• Champion Hair Sheep: Audrey Bettiga

• Reserve Hair Sheep: Ethan Cullis

• Champion Medium Wool: Olivia Sandy

• Reserve Medium Wool: Olivia Sandy

• Senior Showmanship: Brayson Burch

• Intermediate Showmanship: Olivia Sandy

• Junior Showmanship: Mason Willingham

Poultry

• Grand champion and reserve champion: Trent Boegner

• Senior Showmanship: Ariana Soto

• Junior Showmanship: Blakley Bottelberghe

Rabbits

• Grand Champion Market Rabbit: Skylah Finley

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit: Harley Burns

• Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit: Henley Ballinger

• Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit: Henley Ballinger

• Champion Meat Pen: Skylah Finley

• Reserve Meat Pen: Harley Burns

• Champion Fryer: Skylah Finley

• Reserve Fryer: Jaxon Vandenberg

• Senior Showmanship: Skylah Finley

• Intermediate Showmanship: Isabella Ketchum

• Junior Showmanship: Dianna Perez

Ag Mechanics

• Sweepstakes Champions: Stephenville FFA

• Grand Champion: Stephenville FFA

• Reserve Grand Champion: Dublin FFA

• Champion Metal Project: Stephenville FFA

• Reserve Metal Project: Dublin FFA

• Champion Wood Project: Ryder Sims

• Showmanship Winner: Ethan Roberts