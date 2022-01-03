Erath County dispatchers recognized for efforts

E-T staff report

Lt. James Robison and the staff at the Erath County Sheriff's Office recently recognized two dispatchers who went above and beyond their normal duty assignments.

Tatum Smith and Selina Hernandez received a call from a concerned mother who was having difficulty locating her daughter, according to information from the ECSO.

Smith and Hernandez jumped into action with minimal information to work with and began calling neighboring counties, departments and air ambulance companies in an attempt to help this mother locate her daughter. It was believed that she may have been involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Through their efforts, the daughter was located in another county and that information was given to the mother.

"Although this incident did not occur in our county, they saw a way to help someone and they did a great job," reads a social media post from the department. "Thank you, Tatum and Selina, you both did a great job on taking care of someone in need of help."