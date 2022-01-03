Daughters of the Republic of Texas Bosque River Chapter to meet

Submitted to the Empire-Tribune

The Bosque River Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville.

The program, “Women and Ranching in Texas,” will be presented by Dr. Debbie Liles, W.K. Gordon Chair of Texas History at Tarleton University. Liles is also an author or editor of several award-winning books and is currently writing one about Oliver Loving, famed Texas cattleman.

The chapter members will recognize Jan. 26 as the date in 1839 when the Republic of Texas Congress passed the education act setting aside land for public schools. Mirabeau B. Lamar, second president of the Republic of Texas, supported the bill and became known as the Father of Education in Texas.

Plans will be made for attending the DRT national convention in Austin on May 19-21. It is now a “national” convention since there are chapters in Washington, D.C., and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Members are women who are direct descendants of settlers who served the Republic of Texas honorably prior to February 1846.

For information about becoming a member go to www.drtinfo.org or contact Bosque River chapter registrar, Carol Dismukes, at (972) 977-7727.