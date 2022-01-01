Erath County Junior Livestock show set for Jan. 3-8

E-T staff report

The 2022 Erath County Junior Livestock show is scheduled for Jan. 3-8 at the show barn, 2157 FM 205, in Stephenville.

A change for the 2022 show is that the ECJLS Sale of Champions will be held at City Hall at City Limits.

"The ECJLS Association has loved having the show at the show grounds every year. The show grounds have served us well, but we are growing and with growth comes change and exciting opportunities," reads a statement on the organization's website, www.ecjls.com. "This venue will not only accommodate our growing crowd but will also enable us to provide comfortable seating and a temperature-controlled environment."

For more information or to register to be a buyer, visit www.ecjls.com/auction

In addition to showing and selling animals, the Good Herdsman Award is given in a number of categories.

The Erath County Farm Bureau will again sponsor the Good Herdsman Award at the 2022 show. The Herdsmanship program awards an exhibitor of each species a buckle and a $100 premium to acknowledge the good work of that 4-H and FFA exhibitor as they care for their livestock at the show, and work effectively with superintendents and the public.

The Erath County Livestock Show started about 60 years ago with about 90 animals of all species being exhibited. The 2021 show included more than 600 animals and the show continues to grow to meet the changing needs of current 4-H and FFA members in Huckabay, Lingleville, Dublin, Stephenville, Morgan Mill, Three Way and Bluff Dale.

For more information about the show, email ecstockshow@gmail.com, visit the Erath County Junior Livestock Show website at www.ecjls.com, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ECJLS

Schedule of events for each day

– Monday, Jan. 3

• 8 a.m.: Breeding doe check-in

• 9 a.m.: Breeding doe show

• 3 p.m.: Weigh and classify all lambs and goats

• 9 p.m.: Gates close

– Tuesday, Jan. 4

• 6 a.m.: Gates open

• 8 a.m.: Goat showmanship, market goats, lamb showmanship and lamb show

• 9 p.m.: Gates close

– Wednesday, Jan. 5

• 6 a.m.: Gates open

• 6 a.m.: Swine may arrive

• 8 a.m.: Market and breeding rabbit check-in

• 9 a.m.: Broiler check-in

• 10 a.m.: Broiler show followed by breeding rabbit, market rabbit, showmanship; followed by market swine classification and weigh-in

• 3-5 p.m.: Ag Mechanics check-in and set-up

• 9 p.m.: Gates close

– Thursday, Jan. 6

• 6 a.m.: Gates open

• 6 a.m.: Beef cattle may arrive

• 8 a.m.: Ag Mechanics show

• 9 a.m.: Swine showmanship followed by market swine

• 9 p.m.: Gates close

– Friday, Jan. 7

• 6 a.m.: Gates open

• 8 a.m.: Steer weigh-in and classification followed by beef heifer check-in and commercial heifer check-in; followed by market steer show then beef heifer show.

• 2 p.m.: All tack must be removed from dairy stall area

• 3-6 p.m.: Dairy arrival and check-in (no check-in Saturday)

• 9 p.m.: Gates close

– Saturday, Jan. 8

• 5 a.m.: Gates open

• 8 a.m.: Dairy show

• 11 a.m.: Horse show at Lone Star Arena

• 5:30 p.m.: Showmanship recognition and awards presentation

• 6 p.m.: Sale of Champions Auction at City Hall at City Limits.