Tarleton physics professor honored by Texas A&M University System

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Daniel Marble in the Department of Chemistry, Geoscience and Physics at Tarleton State University has been named a Texas A&M System Regents Professor.

The Board of Regents recently designated 12 A&M System faculty members as Regents Professors and Regents Fellows for the academic year 2020-21.

The board established the Regents Professor Awards in 1996 and the Regents Fellow Service Awards in 1998 to recognize extraordinary contributions to the university or agency as well as to the people of Texas.

Dr. Marble joined the Tarleton faculty in 1998 and has given more than 150 presentations and produced 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals, including Nuclear Instruments and Methods and Physical Review, relating to ion-atom collisions, ion beam characterization of materials, accelerator technology, and science education using accelerators.

Prior to Tarleton, he was a physics Assistant Professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point and a visiting scientist at Materials and Physical Science Directorates of the Army Research Lab.

He earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Houston and both his master’s and PhD degrees in physics and accelerator-based atomic physics from the University of North Texas.

Dr. Marble is the Texas representative for the American Association of Physics Teachers. He previously earned the Tarleton Community of Scholars Award and the Mary Todd Monroe Distinguished Service Award from the American Association of Physics Teachers in 2019.

He also has been honored with the Tarleton College of Science and Technology Faculty Award for Student Success and the Jack and Louise Arthur Distinguished Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The Regents Professor selection process begins with a call for nominations, which go to the chief executive officer of each A&M entity and are subject to a review by the academic vice chancellors and past recipients. The Chancellor and the board have final say.

To date, 280 A&M System faculty members have been recognized as a Regents Professor.