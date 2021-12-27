Tarleton partners with Milford ISD on admission, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Milford High School seniors who graduate in the top 25% of their class.

The Milford Independent School District and Tarleton leaders finalized the agreement with a memorandum signed at the November meeting of the MISD Board of Trustees.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top 25 percent of their class and application fees for students who qualify. The university will offer scholarships of at least $1,000 each year to Milford’s top graduates.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing. With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who will become game changers.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with school districts in the region.

“Milford ISD is grateful to partner with Tarleton State University in the Distinguished High School Partnership program,” said MISD Superintendent Vernon Orndorff. “Dr. Hurley’s innovative and forward thinking has provided continuing education opportunities for our Milford Bulldogs Scholars. Milford ISD can leverage this partnership in supporting our Scholars in college, career and military readiness.”

The President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/GuaranteedScholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.