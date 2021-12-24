Erath County 4-Hers take part in food challenge

E-T staff report

Erath County 4-H recently had three teams participate at the District 8 Food Challenge Competition in Belton

Following are the results:

• The Spice Girls, 3rd Place, junior division: Marlee Lucero, Dani Guinn, Lillie Richmond and Sophia Bullion.

• Creative Cooks, 1st Place, junior division: Addison Baley, Danika Yarbrough, Kylie Fambrough and Makenna Derington.

• Chop It Like It's Hot, 5th Place, intermediate: Hadley Dorris, Abigail Collins and Clay Reed Watkins.

All did a great job of representing Erath County 4-H.