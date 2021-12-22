Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Gordon Center hosts Christmas tree extravaganza

Looking for something fun for your family to do this holiday season? Check out Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center’s free Community Christmas Tree Extravaganza.

On display through Dec. 23, the trees were decorated by businesses in Mingus, Gordon and Strawn. Participating businesses: Beneventi’s Italian Restaurant, BJ’s Restaurant & Bar, Deer Lease, Gordon Hardware, Mel’s Diner, New York Hill Restaurant and Smokestack Restaurant.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 367, Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

It is a combined museum and special collections library located at the site of the Thurber ghost town. Visitors enjoy interactive exhibits that explore the birth, operations and death of a town owned by the Texas and Pacific Coal Co.

For more information on the W. K. Gordon Museum, call 254-968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or visit https://web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.

Little Authors hosts special holiday craft classes

Little Authors, 113 E. Blackjack St., Dublin, is offering special winter craft activities during December.

The next class is 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 23 when crafters will make a Christmas Cookie Plate for Santa. This special $8 activity isn't offered in the store during normal hours.

The next craft is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 30 when kids will make Dream Catchers for their New Year Dreams.

To register or for more information, visit www.littleauthors.shop

FBC seeks volunteers to help with Christmas Day dinner

First Baptist Church, 334 W Green St., is seeking volunteers to help with their annual Christmas Day dinner.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Help is sought for kitchen helpers, desserts, line servers, deliveries, dining room and cleanup.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call Jamie Stockstill at (254) 595-1075.

Holiday Showcase rescheduled

Due to the Stephenville High School state championship football game, Stephenville Parks and Rec has rescheduled its Holiday Showcase for Dec. 30 in the recreation hall gym.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Santa hat decorating and a hot cocoa bar.

At 7 p.m., they will show the holiday classic "A Christmas Story."

Attendees are asked to bring one non-perishable food item or any unwanted winter clothing (per attendee) for entry. Donations will be given to Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville.

For more information visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page or their online events page at https://www.stephenvilletx.gov/park.../page/special-events-0

CTFAC hosts exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting the Works of Opal Black and Students

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 30 at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Low-impact exercise class designed for seniors

Join the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center and Kara Dingman as she guides a free, low-impact exercise class designed for seniors.

The class will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Center hosting movement class

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center is hosting Silver Classic Movement Class.

Join Sheryl Wells as she guides you through a series of movements designed to improve balance, improve cardio, and stretch and strengthen targeted muscle groups at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center.

This free 45-minute class is scheduled for 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts weekly Bingo

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 164 E. College St.

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

CCMC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Choices Clinic hosting Pregnancy Care Class

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, is hosting a Pregnancy Care Class every Thursday at 10 a.m. starting this week.

They will discuss prenatal care, what to expect at a prenatal checkup, what to expect from labor and delivery, and many other things expectant mothers need to know.

For more information, call (833) 773-3001 or email info@choicesclinic.net

Choices Clinic offering Spanish parenting classes

Choices Clinic, 775 S. Harbin Drive, will be having Spanish speaking parenting classes.

¡La clínica de mujeres choice está ubicada en 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville y ahora tendrá clases de español para los padres TODOS los jueves.

Puede llamar a 833.773.3001 para más información.

Humane Society in need of items, volunteers

The Erath County Humane Society is in need of the following items: Bleach, plywood, blankets and paper towels.

They are also in need of fosters. Anything community members are willing to donate is much appreciated. Please consider donating today If you can't spend money right now, your time is also welcomed.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by and fill out an application during business hours or email erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/