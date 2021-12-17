Tarleton celebrates Yellowjackets' state title with smokestack lighting

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University Smokestack will glow blue and yellow Friday night in celebration of the Stephenville Yellowjackets’ victory over the Austin LBJ Jaguars, 38-21, to bring home the team’s sixth state championship in 4A Division I UIL Football.

“We’re extremely proud of our hometown Yellowjackets,” said university President James Hurley. “They played with spirit and tenacity. What a way to start our holiday break!"

Stephenville finished the 2021 campaign with a perfect 16-0 record, averaging more than 40 points per game.