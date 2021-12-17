Tarleton announces zero tuition increase for next year

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University today announced it will hold the line and not increase tuition for the 2022-23 academic year, with all students paying current rates.

“Educational opportunity is the bedrock of our institution,” said university President James Hurley. “Providing an accessible, affordable education for all students is more than just a target. It’s an imperative that dates to the vision of our founder, John Tarleton.”

In concert with doing everything possible to keep tuition affordable and still hit the mark in academic programming, Tarleton’s guaranteed plan for undergraduates takes the guesswork out of future costs. Tuition and fees are locked in for the length of a degree program if the student graduates on time.

Tarleton also offers a number of financial helps, including the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program for freshmen graduating in the top quarter of their high school class and students who transfer from two-year colleges.

To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.