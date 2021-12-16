Tarleton holiday break begins Dec. 23

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will close all facilities for winter break at noon Thursday, Dec. 23. Campuses and other operations will reopen Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Campus dining services closed Dec. 9 and will reopen for dinner Sunday, Jan. 9. All other dining locations, including the Barry B. Thompson Student Center’s Texan Star Food Court and the Study Grounds Café in the Dick Smith Library, resume normal operating hours Monday, Jan. 10.

The Dick Smith Library in Stephenville will be closed from 5 p.m. Dec. 23 until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. The Rickett Library on the Fort Worth Campus shuts down at 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and reopens Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

Tarleton’s Recreation Sports Center and Campus Recreation Department will close at 8 p.m. Dec. 23 and reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 3, operating on a modified schedule until normal hours resume Jan. 10. Holiday operating hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 14.

For help with an emergency on campus during winter break, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265 or dial 911.