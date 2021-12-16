SHS band students earn places in region bands

E-T staff report

The Yellow Jacket Band recently participated in the Region 7 Band auditions (round one of the all-state process) in Graham.

The band took 36 students and 28 earned a place in one of the region bands. In addition, 16 students advanced to the area round in January.

"We are very proud of all the work these students have put into these auditions. Please help me congratulations them on their achievement," reads a social media post.

• Oboe: Emma Douglas, 2nd chair symphonic

• Bassoon: Laura Carter, 1st chair honor band, area qualifier

• Bb Clarinet: Tessa Drew, 1st chair honor band, area qualifier; Kameron Pritchard, 7th chair honor band, area qualifier; Mayte Aguilar, 10th chair honor band, area qualifier; Bryson Jones, 5th chair symphonic band, area qualifier

• Alto Clarinet: Ben Wood, 1st chair symphonic band, area qualifier

• Bass Clarinet: Jacob Davis, 4th chair honor band, area qualifier

• Alto Sax: Wesley Guinn, 2nd chair symphonic, area qualifier

• Tenor Sax: Caleb Cantu, 2nd chair honor band, area qualifier

• Bari Sax: Rudy Cochran, 2nd chair symphonic

• Trumpet: Carter Cole, 1st chair honor, area (all-state jazz); Justin Beamsley, 3rd chair honor, area qualifier; Gustavo Canales, 4th chair symphonic, area qualifier; Philip Wiggins, 6th chair symphonic; Gerald Slaby, 9th chair concert

• Horn: Connor Jones, 5th chair honor band, area qualifier; Austin Jergins, 2nd chair symphonic; Will Munns, 8th chair symphonic; Haley Vandalsem, 2nd chair concert

• Trombone: Emery Nehring, 2nd chair symphonic, area qualifier; Jonathan Esqueda-, 4th chair concert

• Euphonium: Lesley Lara, 4th chair symphonic

• Tuba: Daniel Angeles, 2nd chair symphonic, area qualifier

• Percussion: James Sixkiller, 4th chair honor, area qualifier; Luke Blackburn, 6th chair honor, area qualifier; Kate Leach, 7th chair honor band; Tyler Tucker, 4th chair symphonic