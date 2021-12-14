TSU sends new grads into the world

E-T staff report

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University awarded diplomas in two ceremonies at fall commencement exercises on Friday at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley presided over both ceremonies.

The first ceremony of the day, which included graduates from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, College of Business, and College of Health Sciences and Human Services, was the largest single commencement ceremony in Tarleton history, according to information from the university.

The afternoon ceremony included graduates from the College of Education and Human Development, College of Liberal and Fine Arts, and the College of Science and Technology.

In addition, the university honored longtime public educators Lamar and Marilynn T. Johanson, who each received an honorary doctorate of humane letters during the commencement ceremonies. The couple have put their heart and soul into public education for more than six decades. (See related story inside today's edition).

"Dr. Johanson was a huge positive influence on my life. I can never repay my debt to him. His belief in the students Tarleton produces are his legacy," reads a social media post from Chris Morrow.

"This couple is so deserving of this recognition and so much more! Sweetest, most giving people... their heart for Tarleton is second to none and they are true blessings to anyone who knows them!," reads an additional message from Nancy Golden Turley.

"Congratulations to the newest Tarleton alumni! Forever bleed purple and remember that the gates are always open!," reads a social media post from the university.