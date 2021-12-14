Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

'Light Up the Night' wrapping up for season

Erath County United Way is again bringing its annual "Light up the Night" event to the Stephenville community.

"Light up the Night" is scheduled to wrap up this weekend, Dec. 18-20. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night and last admission will be granted at 9 p.m. Gates close at 10 p.m.

This year's featured entertainment, scheduled for each Saturday night. The Stephenville High School Band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for "Light Up the Night" are $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and younger; and

children younger than 2 are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Special pricing of 20% off is available in advance for groups of 20 or more.

Tickets are available for purchase online at erathcountyuw.org/light-up-the-night.html

Proceeds from the "Light Up the Night" event will directly benefit the Erath County United Way and its local non-profit partner agencies.

For more information, call (254) 965-4429 or visit ECUW online at http://www.erathcountyuw.org/

Elks hosting Christmas party

The Stephenville Area Elks Lodge, 1560 W Hyman St., is hosting its Christmas party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Bring finger food to share and a gift.

For more information, visit the event online at www.facebook.com/events/953182572217595/?ref=newsfeed

Santa to visit venture19

Santa Claus is coming to town from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at venture19, 2101 W. Washington St.

Join him for some hot chocolate, cookies, and pictures.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/venturenineteen/

Church hosting annual Christmas dinner

Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center, 312 N. Graham St., is hosting its annual community Christmas dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The free event will be drive through.

For more information, call (254) 965-4510.

Fuffalo's Family Christmas set for Dec. 16-18

Buck Fuffalo's 7th Annual Family Christmas is scheduled for Dec. 16-18, at Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville.

Stephenville musician, Buck Fuffalo has been hosting a Christmas-themed festival that raises money for Foster’s Home for Children since 2013. Musicians come from all over the state and red-dirt family to perform for a crowd of dedicated Buck Fuffalo's Family Christmas (BFFC) supporters and fans of great music.

The BFFC is all about celebrating the reason for the season and getting together with good friends to raise money for a great cause. In 2021, BFFC is formally registered with the State of Texas as a 501(c)(3) organization.

The Foster's Home for Children was founded in 1960 by Sherwood and Myrtie Foster, when the first children came onto the campus to live and learn to heal from traumatic situations. Since its humble beginnings, Foster’s Home has served over 4,000 children.

For ticket information, entertainment lineup and more, visit larryjoetaylor.com

Holiday Showcase set for Dec. 17

Stephenville Parks and Rec is hosting its Holiday Showcase on Dec. 17 in the recreation hall gym.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Santa hat decorating and a hot cocoa bar.

At 7 p.m., they will show the holiday classic "A Christmas Story."

Attendees are asked to bring one non-perishable food item or any unwanted winter clothing (per attendee) for entry. Donations will be given to Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville.

For more information visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page or their online events page at https://www.stephenvilletx.gov/park.../page/special-events-0

Story Time returns to library

Story Time returns to the Stephenville Public Library, 174 N. Columbia St., every Friday at 10:30 a.m., starting Dec. 17.

Due to COVID policy and social distancing, space is limited and requires a reservation.

To reserve a space, call (254) 918-1240 before noon on Thursday.

Big Red Barn hosting Jolly Jamboree

V6 Ranch Weddings and Events is hosting a Jolly Jamboree at the Big Red Barn for a family friendly holiday festival.

Dates and times include: 4-10 p.m., Dec. 17; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 18; and 1-6 p.m., Dec. 19.

Attractions to include: pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, Bounce Houses, Human Snow Globe, farm park, face painting, sand art, and more.

General admission tickets are $20 with children 3 and younger admitted for free. Additional tickets for activities will be available at the ticket booths.

The Jamboree will be at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Center, 3159 N. US Hwy 67.

For more information, contact Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223.

The Grinch to visit Home Place

The Grinch will be at The Home Place at Ace, 1491 W. South Loop, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Bring the kids for lots of fun and pictures.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thehomeplaceatace/

Santa to visit Guild Mortgage

Santa Claus is comin’ to Guild Mortgage 374 S. Belknap St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Take pictures with Santa, the elves and even Peanut, the Christmas pony.

Bring the family and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and more.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Guildmortgagestephenville

Santa to visit flea market

Chicken House Flea Market, 8080 Highway 377 South, Dublin, will be hosting Santa from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Come by and have your picture taken with the Jolly Old Elf.

For more information, call (254) 223-1879.

Mercantile to host Santa

Texas Hill Country Furniture and Mercantile, 19280 S. Hwy 281, Lipan, will be hosting Santa Claus from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Stop by and have your photo taken with Santa.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/texashillcountryfurniture

Church hosting Christmas breakfast, service

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W. Cedar St., will host Christmas Breakfast and a Service of Lessons and Carols from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Fellowship with the congregation and enjoy a free, festive breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a special service of scripture readings and Christmas carols at 10 a.m. that tell the story of our savior's birth.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

Gordon Center hosts Christmas tree extravaganza

Looking for something fun for your family to do this holiday season? Check out Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center’s free Community Christmas Tree Extravaganza.

On display through Dec. 23, the trees were decorated by businesses in Mingus, Gordon and Strawn. Participating businesses: Beneventi’s Italian Restaurant, BJ’s Restaurant & Bar, Deer Lease, Gordon Hardware, Mel’s Diner, New York Hill Restaurant and Smokestack Restaurant.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 367, Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

It is a combined museum and special collections library located at the site of the Thurber ghost town. Visitors enjoy interactive exhibits that explore the birth, operations and death of a town owned by the Texas and Pacific Coal Co.

For more information on the W. K. Gordon Museum, call 254-968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or visit https://web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.

CTFAC hosts exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting the Works of Opal Black and Students

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 30 at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.