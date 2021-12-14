SISD board approves hire of new superintendent

E-T staff report

The Stephenville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. Eric Cederstrom as the next superintendent of schools during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

Cederstrom was named the lone finalist on Nov. 11, and as required by law, the board waited 21 days before voting to hire, according to information from the district.

Cederstrom has 28 years of educational experience. He has served as deputy superintendent at Pine Tree ISD since 2018. Prior to that, he was superintendent of Palo Pinto ISD from 2008-18.

In addition to his administrative titles, Cederstrom has served in roles such as instructional specialist, and 3rd and 5th grade reading and language arts teacher.

Cederstrom holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Texas Tech University, where he also earned a master’s degree in elementary education. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota in elementary education.

He will be joined by his wife, Bonnie Terrell, a former student and graduate of Stephenville High School.

Cederstrom is slated to begin his duties on Jan. 3.