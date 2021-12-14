Donors support Tarleton on Giving Tuesday

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — More than 160 donors kicked off the holiday season Nov. 30 with 221 gifts supporting Tarleton State University students. Donors gave $192,225 to benefit Tarleton colleges and scholarships, programs and activities.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our many donors,” said university President James Hurley. “With their help, we’re transforming Tarleton Texans into leaders.”

This was the fifth year for the university to participate in the annual global celebration known as Giving Tuesday, observed just after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since its beginning in 2012, Giving Tuesday has grown significantly, with donors throughout the world participating.

“Tarleton alumni, faculty, staff, students, friends and family took on the challenge of making dreams come true on Giving Tuesday,” said Shad Hanselman, Assistant Vice President for Engagement and Advancement Services. “We are humbled by their generosity and commitment to our students.”

To contribute to your favorite academic program, student activity or scholarship, visit web.tarleton.edu/Giving.