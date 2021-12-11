Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

'Light Up the Night' kicks off for season

Erath County United Way is again bringing its annual "Light up the Night" event to the Stephenville community. This year's event is presented by Christmas Decor.

"Light up the Night" is scheduled for Dec. 10-12, and Dec. 18-20. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night and last admission will be granted at 9 p.m. Gates close at 10 p.m.

This year's featured entertainment, scheduled for each Saturday night, will include the Studio 6:14 Dance and Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11; and the Stephenville High School Band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for "Light Up the Night" are $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and younger; and

children younger than 2 are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Special pricing of 20% off is available in advance for groups of 20 or more.

Tickets are available for purchase online at erathcountyuw.org/light-up-the-night.html

Proceeds from the "Light Up the Night" event will directly benefit the Erath County United Way and its local non-profit partner agencies.

For more information, call (254) 965-4429 or visit ECUW online at http://www.erathcountyuw.org/

Parks and Rec offering text alerts

Stephenville Parks and Recreation will now be offering a text alert system.

Patrons can enroll to receive text alerts from weather cancellations, registration deadlines, schedule changes and program updates. By subscribing, you will be able to receive alerts, but you will not be able to reply to messages.

The department will continue to send emails and post on social media for all information.

Follow this link to subscribe: https://my.textcaster.com/asa/3108

Lingleville Baptist hosting annual live nativity

Lingleville Baptist Church, 21543 FM 219, Dublin, will be hosting its 7th Annual Living Nativity on Dec. 10-12.

The event begins at dark with performances about every 30 minutes.

It features biblical characters, interactive experiences and live animals.

Hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available.

For more information, call (254) 335-0215.

FCC hosting community party

FCC, 450 W. Tarleton St., is hosting its annual holiday community party from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Caroling will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the party is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Prime Metal Buildings hosting job fair

Prime Metal Buildings is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11 at their manufacturing shop, 19320 US-377, Dublin.

Applicants must be able to read a tape measure and have very good communication skills. Must be able to lift 50 pounds or more, be punctual, and be able to work over-time when needed.

Positions available include: Welder/ Fitter; Plateline Operators; Fork lift Operators/Shipping Yard; Painter; Plasma Operator; Iron Worker; and Saw Operator.

For more information, email hr@primebldg.com

Center hosts new location open house

Studio 6:14, Makuhwa Brazilian JiuJitsu, and SDUB Fitness is hosting a new location grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The new location is at 2900 W. Washington St.

Register for spring classes, meet the staff, and be entered to win prizes and giveaways.

For more information, call (254) 434-1114.

Gordon Center hosting Cookies with Santa

W. K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas, 65258 Interstate 20, Thurber, presents Cookies with Santa from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Bring out your good little boys and girls for pictures and cookies with Santa.

The event is free.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/wkgordoncenter

First UMC hosting Christmas service

First United Methodist Church of Stephenville will host its Christmas service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

Forte' Strings will be part of the choral and congregational music during the Sunday morning service.

The church is located at 422 W. Washington St.

Elks hosting Christmas party

The Stephenville Area Elks Lodge, 1560 W Hyman St., is hosting its Christmas party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Bring finger food to share and a gift.

For more information, visit the event online at www.facebook.com/events/953182572217595/?ref=newsfeed

Holiday Showcase set for Dec. 17

Stephenville Parks and Rec is hosting its Holiday Showcase on Dec. 17 in the recreation hall gym.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Santa hat decorating and a hot cocoa bar.

At 7 p.m., they will show the holiday classic "A Christmas Story."

Attendees are asked to bring one non-perishable food item or any unwanted winter clothing (per attendee) for entry. Donations will be given to Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville.

For more information visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page or their online events page at https://www.stephenvilletx.gov/park.../page/special-events-0

Big Red Barn hosting Jolly Jamboree

V6 Ranch Weddings and Events is hosting a Jolly Jamboree at the Big Red Barn for a family friendly holiday festival.

Dates and times include: 4-10 p.m., Dec. 17; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 18; and 1-6 p.m., Dec. 19.

Attractions to include: pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, Bounce Houses, Human Snow Globe, farm park, face painting, sand art, and more.

General admission tickets are $20 with children 3 and younger admitted for free. Additional tickets for activities will be available at the ticket booths.

The Jamboree will be at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Center, 3159 N. US Hwy 67.

For more information, contact Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223.

Santa to visit Guild Mortgage

Santa Claus is comin’ to Guild Mortgage 374 S. Belknap St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Take pictures with Santa, the elves and even Peanut, the Christmas pony.

Bring the family and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and more.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Guildmortgagestephenville

Church hosting special Christmas breakfast, service

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W. Cedar St., will host Christmas Breakfast and a Service of Lessons and Carols from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Fellowship with the congregation and enjoy a free, festive breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a special service of scripture readings and Christmas carols at 10 a.m. that tell the story of our savior's birth.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

Gordon Center hosts Christmas tree extravaganza

Looking for something fun for your family to do this holiday season? Check out Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center’s free Community Christmas Tree Extravaganza.

On display through Dec. 23, the trees were decorated by businesses in Mingus, Gordon and Strawn. Participating businesses: Beneventi’s Italian Restaurant, BJ’s Restaurant & Bar, Deer Lease, Gordon Hardware, Mel’s Diner, New York Hill Restaurant and Smokestack Restaurant.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 367, Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

It is a combined museum and special collections library located at the site of the Thurber ghost town. Visitors enjoy interactive exhibits that explore the birth, operations and death of a town owned by the Texas and Pacific Coal Co.

For more information on the W. K. Gordon Museum, call 254-968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or visit https://web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.

CTFAC hosts new exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting the Works of Opal Black and Students

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 30 at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Low-impact exercise class designed for seniors

Join the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center and Kara Dingman as she guides a free, low-impact exercise class designed for seniors.

The class will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Center hosting movement class

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center is hosting Silver Classic Movement Class.

Join Sheryl Wells as she guides you through a series of movements designed to improve balance, improve cardio, and stretch and strengthen targeted muscle groups at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center.

This free 45-minute class is scheduled for 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts weekly Bingo

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 164 E. College St.

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

CCMC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Choices Clinic hosting Pregnancy Care Class

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, is hosting a Pregnancy Care Class every Thursday at 10 a.m. starting this week.

They will discuss prenatal care, what to expect at a prenatal checkup, what to expect from labor and delivery, and many other things expectant mothers need to know.

For more information, call (833) 773-3001 or email info@choicesclinic.net

Choices Clinic offering Spanish parenting classes

Choices Clinic, 775 S. Harbin Drive, will be having Spanish speaking parenting classes.

¡La clínica de mujeres choice está ubicada en 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville y ahora tendrá clases de español para los padres TODOS los jueves.

Puede llamar a 833.773.3001 para más información.

Humane Society in need of fosters, volunteers

The Erath County Humane Society is in need of the following items: Crystal cat litter, bleach, fabric softener, litter deodorizer, Fabuloso, kitten food and fosters

They are especially in need of fosters during this time. The facility currently has 80 dogs and 92 cats. With only four employees and one director, they are asking for the community's help.

Anything community members are willing to donate is much appreciated. Please consider donating today If you can't spend money right now, your time is also welcomed.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by and fill out an application during business hours or email erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/