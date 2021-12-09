Tarleton's Gordon Center hosts Christmas Tree Extravaganza

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Looking for something fun for your family to do this holiday season? Check out Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center’s free Community Christmas Tree Extravaganza.

On display through Dec. 23, the trees were decorated by businesses in Mingus, Gordon and Strawn. Participating businesses: Beneventi’s Italian Restaurant, BJ’s Restaurant & Bar, Deer Lease, Gordon Hardware, Mel’s Diner, New York Hill Restaurant and Smokestack Restaurant.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 367, Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

It is a combined museum and special collections library located at the site of the Thurber ghost town. Visitors enjoy interactive exhibits that explore the birth, operations and death of a town owned by the Texas and Pacific Coal Co.

For more information on the W. K. Gordon Museum, call 254-968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or visit https://web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.