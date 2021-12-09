Dad motivated Tarleton commencement speaker to succeed

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Amanda Mosher told her very personal story when she addressed attendees at Tarleton State University commencement exercises on Friday.

Amanda, who graduated with an MBA, gives her father credit for motivating her after some tough years back in Central Florida.

Her mother had died and Amanda had, in her words, “hit my rock bottom.”

“He drove me to believe in myself,” Amanda said of her dad. “Thanks to him I found my dreams again.”

Six years ago she moved to Granbury to be near him and build on the associate degree she’d earned in Florida. To get her bachelor’s in international business, she would need several face-to-face classes. Tarleton was nearby and fit the bill.

She buckled down and graduated in 2020 with plans to join the workforce. Then a university program helped keep her on campus.

“I was planning on going to work after getting my bachelor’s, and I was offered the Continuing Graduate Student grant, a fast-track program for an MBA that just takes a year,” she said. “That made all the difference in me staying to get my master’s.”

In her speech Amanda, for the first time publicly, will detail how a Christmas 2015 letter from her father altered her life and eventually led to her college graduation.

“At the time, I didn’t think I had any hopes or dreams left. But my father’s words resonated somewhere deep within me. I took a hard look at my life, and I found the strength that I’d needed.”

She said she’s confident in her new business acumen after her time at Tarleton.

“I gained so much knowledge in the area of international exchange, and then, in my master’s program, I became really interested in corporate strategy.”

That’s where her career appears headed.

“It’s what I want to do,” she said, “corporate strategy or project management with a consulting firm.

Amanda, a member of the National Dean’s List Society and the National Collegiate Leadership Society, is excited about graduating, but there are aspects to her college experience she will miss.

“I really enjoyed doing the work, the research,” she said. “All the learning and the growth that came with it.

“I’ve loved being at Tarleton. It has done so much for me.”